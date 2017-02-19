Arrow pierces 8-year-old girl's neck at Usery Mountain Regional Park

Archery arrows (Photo: Thinkstock)

MESA, Ariz. - An 8-year-old girl is recovering after her neck was pierced by an archery arrow at Usery Mountain Regional Park Sunday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the girl was participating in an archery event at the time and was moving from one target to another when she accidentally fell on the "nock" or back end of an arrow.

Deputies said the arrow created a wound in her neck about half an inch deep.

The arrow was properly sitting inside her carrying case at the time, deputies said, calling this a freak accident.

The arrow missed the girl's vital arteries and she was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

