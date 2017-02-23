Former MCSO Sheriff Joe Arpaio says he supports President Donald Trump's immigration policies but will not comment on MCSO. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio says he wants to stay out of the public debate that has embroiled the law enforcement agency in recent days.

"I've been keeping a low profile as far as talking about the sheriff's office," Arpaio said by phone on Thursday. "You have a new sheriff. That's his problem now, not mine."

Although Arpaio no longer holds public office, he still is viewed as a leader among Americans who want tougher immigration laws.

Last Friday, MCSO Sheriff Paul Penzone -- who beat Arpaio in the November general election -- announced a policy change based on legal advice from the Maricopa County Atorney's Office. The MCSO ended the practice of holding inmates suspected of violating federal immigration laws for 48 hours after they are ordered released from jail.

The previous policy was intended to give Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities time to pick up the inmates.

Since Friday, 33 people had been released from jail who would have previously been held for "immigration holds."

RELATED: Penzone defends release of undocumented inmates

For several years, Arpaio became known for pro-actively pursuing policies that promoted local enforcement of federal illegal immigration laws. A federal judge ruled MCSO's tactics were unconstitutional and in some cases amounted to racial profiling by MCSO.

But President Donald Trump has vowed to revive the controversial 287G program that gives local police authority to enforce federal immigration law.

"I do support President Trump on his policies regarding illegal immigration problems not only facing Arizona, but across our nation and internationally," Arpaio said.

Arpaio added he does not rule out entering the political fray again in some capacity.

"Maybe in the future, I don't know what my future might be, but I'm sure not going to retire and maybe I'll soon have more to say," Arpaio said.

(© 2017 KPNX)