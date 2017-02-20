Retired Army Sgt. Richard Shoemaker of Chandler says playing video games has helped him cope with effects of PTSD. (Photo: 12 News)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Fifty-eight-year-old retired Army Sgt. Richard Shoemaker looks fondly on his time in the military.

“I’ve seen the Northern Lights -- I’ve seen them from a parachute floating down,” Shoemaker recalled, sitting in his Chandler home. “I’ve seen the Eiffel Tower at night. I’ve got a chance to see Wimbledon. I’ve seen Oktoberfest live.”

However, from all his years abroad, one mission still haunts Shoemaker’s decade of service.

“I only regret eight hours of it,” Shoemaker said. “Out of 13 years.”

In October of 1993, his unit was on a NATO aid mission in Somalia. They were ambushed by a sniper. Shoemaker suffered a shot to the leg and watched other soldiers die. The post-traumatic stress caused by the attack never left him.

“You’re afraid to close your eyes,” Shoemaker said. “If you closed your eyes, you were there again.”

Shoemaker says after several years of various forms of medical treatment, his condition didn’t improve. He suffered from constant headaches, bad dreams and anxiety. The Chandler veteran searched for another way to distract himself from his painful memories.

“You can’t just sit there on the couch and say ‘Woe is me,”’ he warned. “’Woe is me’ is going to put you 6 feet under.“

In 2011, a new doctor suggested Shoemaker try something different: Play video games for about two hours a day.

Shoemaker purchased an Xbox video game console and began playing sports games. His favorite is Madden football. He said the activity stimulates his hands and mind and has caused his headaches to subside. He credits gaming for lifting his spirits and veering him away from suicide.

“I would not be here right now,” Shoemaker admitted. “It would have ended for me about three years ago.”

The extent of the therapeutic benefits video games may have for ailments like anxiety and PTSD is up for debate. Some researchers have theorized that video games relieve anxiety by allowing the player to enter a psychic state without requiring the player to invest too much effort. This state of mind activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which can alleviate stress.

According to a 2016 study by the American Telemedicine Association, video games may complement in-person psychotherapeutic care.

The Texas-based nonprofit Operation Supply Drop provides video games “by the thousands” to active-duty personnel and veterans who have returned home. Stack-Up is another nonprofit that delivers video games “and nerd goodness” to veterans recovering in military hospitals, ranging from Madden to war game Call of Duty.

Shoemaker says playing video games helps him cope with “the demons” from the battlefield.

He adds that he has adopted the Dallas Cowboys as one of his favorite teams on Madden football.

“”When you’ve lived in Texas as much as we were, off and on, you become either a Cowboys fan or a Cowboys hater,” Shoemaker explained with a chuckle. “There’s no in between.”

