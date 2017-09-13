Armed suspect fatally shot along I-10 near Quartzsite, second suspect in custody

Arizona Department of Public Safety said an officer-involved shooting occurred near milepost 57 on westbound I-10 Wednesday morning.

PHOENIX - Interstate 10 shut down Wednesday morning after an armed suspect was fatally shot while exchanging gunfire with Department of Public Safety troopers, Border Patrol agents, and La Paz County Sheriff's deputies near Quartzsite, Arizona, according to DPS.

The incident began hours earlier and farther east when a DPS trooper pulled over a blue Ford Mustang around 1 a.m. at milepost 57. A passenger exited the vehicle with a sub machine gun, according to DPS, and a trooper blocked the gun as it was fired.

According to DPS, a second suspect is in custody.

DPS officials said there was then an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the trooper before the man fled in the Mustang.

The suspect later abandoned the vehicle and stole a semi truck as a trucker slept on the side of the road, DPS said. The suspect drove the truck east along I-10 as law enforcement pursued.

Authorities said La Paz County Sheriff's deputies, Border Patrol agents, and DPS troopers caught up to the suspect near Quartzsite.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said agents from the Yuma Sector responded from a call for assistance from the La Paz County Sheriff's office.

Responding law enforcement agents first located the suspect near Dome Rock Road after a pursuit. The suspect fired shots fired shots at agents, according to CBP, before driving away.

Agents finally stopped the vehicle at a gas station in the 3100 block of Main Street in Quartzsite, according to the CBP. Border Patrol agents shot the suspect and he was air lifted to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, CBP said.

No officers, agents or bystanders were injured, authorities said.

DPS will lead the investigation of this incident. Along with the other responding agencies, the FBI is also involved in the investigation of the incident.

