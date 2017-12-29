Arizona's Salt River wild horses get long-term protection

Wild Salt River horses resting in a desert wash. (Photo: Becky Wenger)

PHOENIX (AP) - State and federal agencies have reached an agreement on the management of a herd of wild horses living near Arizona's Salt River.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office officially approved a partnership Thursday between the Arizona Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Forest Service.

The pact fully enacts legislation signed by Gov. Doug Ducey in May 2016 making it illegal to harass, shoot, kill or slaughter a horse that is part of the herd.

“We still have Salt River horses roaming free today because the Arizona public gave them a voice,” said Simone Netherlands, president of the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group (SRWHMG).

Netherlands explained that the new law will also include an agreement which authorizes the state to partner with a nonprofit organization to assist with management and care of the Salt River Wild Horses.

State Rep. Kelly Townsend, who sponsored the legislation, said Friday that now people can continue enjoying the horses knowing they are protected.

About 100 horses are in the herd that has historically lived around the lower Salt River and Saguaro Lake east of Phoenix.

The proposal was developed after a plan to remove them sparked an outcry.

Excited to begin 2018 w/ a signed agreement btw the US Forest Service & the State of AZ to safeguard the Salt River Horse Herd. #saltriverhorses #azawesome #HB2340 @TontoForest @azagriculture @KellyTownsend11 https://t.co/5stq4LepfY — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 29, 2017

© 2017 Associated Press