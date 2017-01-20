Arizona's Most Wanted: Ruben Perez Rivera

Ruben Perez Rivera. (Photos: FBI)

This is the third in a multi-part series on Arizona's Most Wanted. Wendy Halloran's story on Rivera will air at 10 p.m. tonight.

Future installments will air on 12 News at 10 on Friday nights and be posted at 12News.com/MostWanted.

Name: Ruben Perez Rivera

Aliases: Ruben Perez, Ruben Rivera-Perez, Ruben Rivera, Ruben Ornelas Rivera

Age: 33

Description: 5-foot-9 tall, Hispanic male with medium complexion, brown eyes, black hair, weighing 165 pounds. Rivera was born in Mexico and is a Mexican national.

Rivera has a scar on his right shoulder, a scar on his head, which is visible when his head is shaved, and a scar on his neck on the right side.

Last seen: March 27, 2007

Wanted for: Second-degree murder, in the stabbing death of his cousin Theodore Cruz Perez on March 27, 2007 at his former apartment located at 1666 South Extension Road, Apt. 3-202 in Mesa.

Rivera was arrested on March 5, 2007 on domestic violence and kidnapping charges against his ex-girlfriend Karol Nieves. During that domestic dispute, Rivera accused Nieves of cheating on him. 12 News was unable to locate Nieves for comment on this decade-old case. Rivera was booked into the MCSO jail on March 5 and was incarcerated until March 16, according to MCSO. Rivera was in the U.S. illegally; however, Maricopa County prosecutors did not note Rivera’s immigration status and did not expedite the paperwork formally charging him with assaulting Nieves. The missteps led to his release from a jail cell but he was immediately handed over to agents from the Immigration and Naturalization Service and was deported back to Mexico that same day.

Eleven days later, on March 27, 2007, Mesa police say Rivera broke into the apartment he used to share with his ex-girlfriend and their two-year old son. Nieves and Cruz hid in the closet. Nieves managed to escape uninjured.

Mesa police say Rivera grabbed a butcher knife from the kitchen and repeatedly stabbed his cousin to death. Federal court documents reveal an anonymous family member told Mesa PD that Rivera fled to Salt Lake City the day after the murder to be with his mother and sister, who lived there. Witnesses told investigators Rivera was driving a Ford Crown Victoria, an old police car, when he fled the murder scene.

Ruben Perez Rivera was charged with second-degree murder on March 27, 2007. A warrant was issued for his arrest on March 30, 2007 out of Maricopa County Superior Court. Daniel Snodgrass, a detective with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office with special deputization from the United States Marshal’s Office assigned to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Violent Crimes Task Force, filed a criminal complaint in the U.S. District Court for Arizona on April 3, 2007 for an arrest warrant charging Rivera with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Rivera’s family told FBI agents they felt he might be embarrassed for what he’d done. FBI Supervisory Special Agent Lance Leising has a message for Rivera if that is truly the case: “I mean, he is embarrassed and the only way to get it off your shoulders and resolve it is to bring the victim's family some closure, be honest about it, get it out in the open and try and determine what happened. If there's another side of the story, we'd like to hear that too. But we need Ruben to tell us that and to come forward."

As for the characterization of “embarrassed,” Leising said, “Probably not the word I would use, but it's the word they chose to use here. So to me, that indicates that they think he regrets what he's done. He probably acted in the moment, the heat of passion. And if there are other factors, we'd like to hear what those were, but without Ruben's story, we don't know. So we're looking for him, and we're going to keep looking for him until we find him."

Leising said before the murder Rivera was very adept at getting across the border.

“He was not arrested, but he was detained at one point with another individual who was believed to be an alien smuggler who was arrested for bringing a group of undocumented immigrants across," Leising said. "So we know he used the services of an alien smuggler at times. He probably came across the border on his own at times as well, since it looks like he's done it multiple times.”

Rivera has ties to Salt Lake City and has family, friends and associates in Phoenix and Mesa. The FBI says he may be bouncing between the United States and Mexico border or may be putting roots down somewhere in the U.S. or Mexico.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says Rivera should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information about Ruben Perez Rivera, or his whereabouts contact the FBI in Phoenix at 623-466-1999. Or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324). You can also contact Silent Witness with information at 480-WITNESS (948-6377)

