Arizona's largest train show comes to Phoenix

N scale train at the largest train show in Arizona.

PHOENIX - Looking for a new hobby or just something fun to do this weekend? Look no further than the World’s Greatest Hobby on Tour, which is the largest train show in Arizona.

The train show takes place at the Phoenix Convention Center in downtown Phoenix this weekend. The doors open on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. On Saturday the event closes at 6 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Kids 15 and under can get in for free, and adult tickets are $15 (cash only). However, you can get a coupon for 50 percent off tickets at the door by heading over to the event's website.

“It is a model railroad paradise. When you walk in here if you don’t know anything about the hobby of model railroading, within an hour you will kind of get an idea of what the hobby is about,” Randy Bachmann, with the World’s Greatest Hobby on Tour.

The train show features everything you can imagine for hobbyists and those just interested in model trains.

