Arizonans don't need new ID cards until 2020 to fly

PHOENIX - Anyone who hasn't updated their Arizona ID card since the beginning of April 2016 will need to receive a new one by October 2020 in order to fly.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is now posting signs saying it will begin to strictly enforce its REAL ID requirements at airport security checkpoints Jan. 22, 2018.

That date was set by Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson last year.

But Arizona has received an extension until Oct. 1, 2020.

Arizona began issuing driver's licenses and state identification cards which meet the standards of REAL ID -- called Voluntary Travel ID cards -- last April. Anyone who received their current ID before that will need an update, but it's not as pressing as it is for

In order to get a Voluntary Travel ID, you have to and set up an appointment to go in person to one of several MVD locations which are equipped to give the Voluntary Travel ID. You can also go to an authorized third-party driver license provider.

There are more documents required to obtain the Voluntary Travel ID -- here is a list and here is a residency affidavit for those declaring themselves Arizona residents for the first time.

For more information, visit ADOT's overview page on the Voluntary Travel ID.

