Arizonans divided on Trump's border wall

Mary-Lou Sorkhabi-Madina at Rosita's Place, her Phoenix restaurant. Jan. 25, 2017. (Photo: Carlos Chavez/12 News)

PHOENIX - On most nights, Rosita’s Place in Phoenix is bustling with customers. The Mexican restaurant has been in Phoenix for more than 80 years.

“I tell people as little as we are -- you’d be surprised -- we are small but mighty,” said owner Mary-Lou Sorkhabi-Madina.

On Wednesday night, there was the usual crowd and music playing on the jukebox but there was also a feeling of concern and apprehension in the air.

“I feel a little bit of anxiety, even anger,” said Sorkhabi-Madina.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump signed two executive orders directing the construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. The order also calls for more border patrol forces and increasing the number of immigration officers to carry out deportations.

The order also calls for stripping “sanctuary cities” of federal funding and announced new criteria that could make more undocumented immigrants a priority for deportation.

“Most are just here to work and give their child a better life said,” Sorkhabi-Madina.

Leighton Oosthuisen is originally from South Africa. He came to the U.S. 24 years ago and became a citizen in September.

“I think we need a way for people to become legal citizens a lot easier than I went through,” said Oosthuisen.

A Trump supporter, he does not think mass deportation is the solution but does support the idea of building a better wall.

“I think it’s ridiculous that we have a country that doesn’t have that,” he said. “That should have been put in place decades ago.”

The president’s decision sent off alarm bells in many parts of the U.S. including here in Arizona. Trump also hinted he did not need Congress to pass new legislation to implement his immigration reform agenda.

Genesis Egurrola is a “dreamer,” allowed to be in the U.S. under a policy created by former President Barack Obama. She came to the US when she was just 4 years old.

“Our whole future is based on his signature,” said Egurrola.

Enrolled at Phoenix Community College, Egurrola hopes to attend law school in the U.S. and become a lawyer. While Trump’s actions Wednesday don’t appear to impact Egurrola right now, she is worried what could happen in the future.

“It creates uncertainty and fear,” said Egurrola.

Construction of a new wall could begin in months, according to Trump. If there was any doubt that the president would implement many of his hardline immigration policies, he quickly put some of that to rest.

(© 2017 KPNX)