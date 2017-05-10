Mountain bikers hit the McDowell Sonoran Preserve in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo: Daniel Clark/12News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Arizona is one of the most beautiful and diverse places to live in the country. So, why not get outside and try something new?

On this Arizona Tourism week, we are showing you that mountain biking can be for anyone.

Mountain biking might seem like an exclusively extreme sport. But thousands of people come here to Arizona from all over, to try it for the very first time.

Seth Heald is President of Arizona Outback Adventures. “People think of Phoenix as this huge metropolitan area, but we have done an amazing job of creating mountain preserves right in the Valley and we have hundreds and hundreds of miles of world class single track.”

There are outstanding trails just an hours drive northeast of downtown Phoenix. About 2,500 mountain bikers take tours every year with Arizona Outback Adventures in the McDowell Sonoran preserve.

Anna Zawisza, a visitor from Denver, is enjoying some of the last days of cool Arizona weather before summer.

“I love the cactus out here," Zawisza said. "It’s blooming right now. It’s just beautiful, the weather is perfect.”

Heald says there’s something for everyone.

“It’s just all rock so it makes this beautiful trail bed that’s appropriate for all levels,” he said.

Even Debbie Johnson, director at the Arizona Office of Tourism, is taking her first cruise.

“Without a question, all the public lands, all the national parks, the state parks that we have for this type of activity, make a huge difference for people who want to come here year-round,” Johnson said.

Rentals with Arizona Outback Adventures start at just 30 dollars and you can sign up for guided rides too.

Click here for more information.

© 2017 KPNX-TV