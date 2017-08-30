Arizona to the rescue: How a Facebook post sent thousands of supplies to Texas

A trailer full of donated supplies is on its way to Texas from a Chandler boutique. (Photo: 12 News)

CHANDLER, Ariz. – Help is on the way, but Tammy Freeman had no idea just how much.

"He says well I'm going to go to Houston to do search and rescue, and I went... hmmmm,” Tammy said from the front of her boutique Luv My Bling.

She was referring to a phone conversation the previous day with her son Clint, who decided to drive from San Diego to Houston early this week.

The whole thing was so unexpected.

Tammy knew she wanted to put a few care packages together just to help do her part, so she called her friend and store manager Christine Briski.

“I decided to put out a Facebook post to some of the local groups and the outpour was overwhelming,” Briski said.

The next morning donations started pouring into the store. Many of the people donating supplies ended up sticking around to put together care packages.

“I came in at 8:30 a.m. to drop stuff off and haven’t left yet,” Dana Whitbeck said as the clock neared 3 p.m.

The number of donations grew so high, it became apparent Tammy’s son wouldn’t be able to fit them all in his truck.

Everyone figured the best way to solve that problem was to go back to the way this all started: Facebook.

Minutes later the phone rang and someone was willing to donate a trailer. Problem solved.

The phone didn’t stop ringing though, and some people weren’t taking no for an answer.

“I saw your Facebook Live and first I offered to pay for the trailer. They said they had a trailer. So I said how about $200 cash so they can have gas money," Ernesto Bello said as he was dropping off some money from his company Netlogic.

Other local companies pitched in as well. Fry’s, Sprouts, Wells Fargo, Holiday Inn, Southwest Airlines, and KidsFirst Dental all donated money or supplies to the cause.

The ending to a very busy day, but the beginning to an extremely important mission.





