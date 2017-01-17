Arizona to stage women's marches after Trump inauguration

Juana Martinez-Neal (L) and Eva Burch (R) share plans for a sister march in Phoenix scheduled to coincide with the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21, 2017. (Photo: Pete Scholz/12 News)

PHOENIX - About 200,000 women and supporters are expected to participate in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday. Organizers say they want to greet the new president by a making a statement.

"Given the climate and rhetoric of the election, I feel threatened," Scottsdale author and illustrator Juana Martinez-Neal said. "I could not sit down and do nothing."

So Martinez-Neal decided to do something.

A novice at political organizing, for the past month, she and a group of dedicated women have thrown themselves into organizing the Women's March on Phoenix, a sister march to the Women's March on Washington.

"People from all walks of life, from all parties are hungry to work together to have action plans, and to take ownership of what's going on in our country," said Eva Burch, an East Valley emergency room nurse.

One of the goals for marchers in Washington and at nearly 300 sister marches planned around the U.S. and the world is to keep from losing ground on issues of equality that women have gained over the past 100 years.

"This is a way that we can step up and make sure our voices are heard," Burch said. "And that we're moving in a progressive manner, and that we're going forward and not backward."

The Women's March on Phoenix is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on the Senate Lawn at the Arizona State Capitol.

For information on the march, visit the Facebook event page.

