Arizona students from 20 schools compete in Honeywell Aerospace challenge

Local students from 20 schools compete in The Honeywell Aerospace Challenge. (Photo: Daniel Clark/12 News)

MESA, Ariz. - More than 1,300 Arizona students from 20 local schools are competing for a hypothetical mission to colonize Phobos, one of Mars' moons.

It's all a part of The Honeywell Fiesta Bowl Aerospace Challenge -- the largest extracurricular STEM program for grade school and junior high students.

Teams create scale models and written reports on how they'll provide a sustainable base for a colony of 24 people in 10 years. The teams even get to present their plans to Honeywell engineers.

The preliminary rounds go through Wednesday. The top two teams from each day will move on to the finals.

The winning team will receive an all-expenses-paid VIP trip to U.S. Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama as well as an on-field appearance at the 2017-18 Fiesta Bowl in Glendale.

