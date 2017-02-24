Arizona State grad says university profiled her

Nshwah Ahmed and two other ASU grads pose for a photo at graduation. (Photo: Screenshot from Facebook)

TEMPE, Ariz. - An Arizona State alum is says she was profiled by the university when it included a picture of her with university president Michael Crow's article about international students, implying she was not a citizen.

Nshwah Ahmed said she was born in Michigan, and the other two women in the photo are also U.S. citizens. But because they were wearing head scarves, Ahmed believes ASU assumed they were from another country.

"I feel like they were just looking for something," Ahmed said. "People now have a standard of what they feel America should look like."

The photo accompanied an op-ed in the Christian Science Monitor written by ASU president Michael Crow, meant to bring attention to the need for more international students.

"There's a ton of people that are saying, 'You know what, don't make a big out of nothing,'" Ahmed said, "but it is something."

ASU has apologized to Ahmed and the other two women in the picture. The photo has since been switched out for another one.

The university's media relations department sent the following statement:

"Over the weekend, the ASU media relations team made a mistake related to the international students op-ed that Dr. Crow wrote. In our search for a compelling image on a tight deadline to go along with Dr. Crow’s op-ed we passed along a picture to the publisher without doing enough due diligence on the people featured in it. There is no excuse for the error, and apologies have been issued to the alumnae in the picture."

(© 2017 KPNX)