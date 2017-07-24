Arizona State Fair 2017 concert lineup announced: Snoop Dogg, Billy Currington, Marilyn Manson

The Arizona State Fair released the 2017 concert lineup Monday.
Heavy in country music this year, performers include Gary Allan, Billy Currington, and Randy Houser.
Other headliners are Snoop Dogg, Marilyn Manson and CAKE.
Arizona's own Gin Blossoms are also included.
October 6 - Gary Allan
October 7 - CAKE
October 11 - Billy Currington
October 12 - Halestorm
October 13 - Fiesta Friday, featuring Baby Bash, MC Magic, Lil Rob, and Brown Boy
October 14 - Gin Blossoms
October 15 - Jake Miller
October 19 - Randy Houser
October 20 - Café Tacvba
October 21 - Snoop Dogg
October 22 - Forever in Your Mind
October 25 - Our Lady Peace
October 26 - Marilyn Manson
October 27 - Rick Springfield
October 28 - Old School Jam, featuring Midnight Star, Club Nouveau, Sugar Hill Gang, The Dazz Band, and Brenda K. Starr
Click here for ticket information. Tickets go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m.
