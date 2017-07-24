Arizona State Fair 2017 concert lineup announced: Snoop Dogg, Billy Currington, Marilyn Manson

Lead singer of the Gin Blossoms Robin Wilson, Snoop Dogg, and Marilyn Manson are scheduled to perform at the Arizona State Fair. (Photos: Getty Images)

The Arizona State Fair released the 2017 concert lineup Monday.

Heavy in country music this year, performers include Gary Allan, Billy Currington, and Randy Houser.

Other headliners are Snoop Dogg, Marilyn Manson and CAKE.

Arizona's own Gin Blossoms are also included.

October 6 - Gary Allan

October 7 - CAKE

October 11 - Billy Currington

October 12 - Halestorm

October 13 - Fiesta Friday, featuring Baby Bash, MC Magic, Lil Rob, and Brown Boy

October 14 - Gin Blossoms

October 15 - Jake Miller

October 19 - Randy Houser

October 20 - Café Tacvba

October 21 - Snoop Dogg

October 22 - Forever in Your Mind

October 25 - Our Lady Peace

October 26 - Marilyn Manson

October 27 - Rick Springfield

October 28 - Old School Jam, featuring Midnight Star, Club Nouveau, Sugar Hill Gang, The Dazz Band, and Brenda K. Starr

Click here for ticket information. Tickets go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m.

