Arizona Star Wars fans planning 'memorial saber walk' for Carrie Fisher

TEMPE, Ariz. - Hundreds of Star Wars fans are planning on attending a memorial walk for Carrie Fisher Friday.
The Blue Ribbon Army, a pop culture social club, is organizing a lightsaber walk around Tempe Town Lake to honor Fisher's passing.
Participants will meet at the boat rental house and walk carrying lightsabers, starting at 7 p.m.
Fisher, most-widely known for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars, died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack on a flight Dec. 23.
