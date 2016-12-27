KPNX
Arizona Star Wars fans planning 'memorial saber walk' for Carrie Fisher

Actress Carrie Fisher past away after suffering a heart attack during a flight from London.

Anne Stegen , KPNX 7:12 PM. MST December 27, 2016

TEMPE, Ariz. - Hundreds of Star Wars fans are planning on attending a memorial walk for Carrie Fisher Friday.

The Blue Ribbon Army, a pop culture social club, is organizing a lightsaber walk around Tempe Town Lake to honor Fisher's passing.

Participants will meet at the boat rental house and walk carrying lightsabers, starting at 7 p.m.

Fisher, most-widely known for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars, died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack on a flight Dec. 23.

