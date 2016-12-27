Arizona Star Wars fans planning 'memorial saber walk' for Carrie Fisher

Star Wars fans expected to pay tribute to the late Carrie Fisher Friday. (Photo: Blue Ribbon Army)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Hundreds of Star Wars fans are planning on attending a memorial walk for Carrie Fisher Friday.

The Blue Ribbon Army, a pop culture social club, is organizing a lightsaber walk around Tempe Town Lake to honor Fisher's passing.

Participants will meet at the boat rental house and walk carrying lightsabers, starting at 7 p.m.

MORE: Carrie Fisher dies after heart attack on flight from London

Fisher, most-widely known for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars, died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack on a flight Dec. 23.

PHOTOS: People we've lost in 2016

Copyright 2016 KPNX