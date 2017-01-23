Arizona shelter dog with cancer gets community college degree

This shelter dog received a canine degree from Chandler-Gilbert Community College Jan. 23, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Rocko's last ride just keeps getting sweeter.

Earlier this month, he hopped on a firetruck as part of his bucket list. On Monday, he received a special canine degree from Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

Rocko has cancer and is with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

Michael Mosteller volunteered to be Rocko's human as he works on his bucket list during his last few months.

"It's a very special thing. The students were great," Mosteller said. "They loved all over him, took a bunch of selfies. So again, he's just becoming more and more famous by the day."

(© 2017 KPNX)