Arizona shelter dog with cancer gets community college degree

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Rocko's last ride just keeps getting sweeter.
Earlier this month, he hopped on a firetruck as part of his bucket list. On Monday, he received a special canine degree from Chandler-Gilbert Community College.
Rocko has cancer and is with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.
Michael Mosteller volunteered to be Rocko's human as he works on his bucket list during his last few months.
"It's a very special thing. The students were great," Mosteller said. "They loved all over him, took a bunch of selfies. So again, he's just becoming more and more famous by the day."
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs