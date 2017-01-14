Arizona Rock n Roll Marathon seeking volunteers

TEMPE, Ariz. - The Arizona Rock n Roll Marathon is looking for more volunteers for Sunday’s event at one of their water stations.
Volunteers help hand out water to the runners at the half a mile post – the first station – and they’re always shorthanded.
The Arizona Rock n Roll Marathon is Sunday in Tempe, volunteers for the first water station are needed from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
To participate and for more information, go to the Rock n Roll Marathon Volunteer sign up page.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs