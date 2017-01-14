Arizona Rock n Roll Marathon seeking volunteers

Runners participate in the 2015 Rock 'n' Roll Arizona Marathon in Phoenix Jan. 18, 2015. Still image taken from 12 News file video. (Photo: 12 News)

TEMPE, Ariz. - The Arizona Rock n Roll Marathon is looking for more volunteers for Sunday’s event at one of their water stations.

Volunteers help hand out water to the runners at the half a mile post – the first station – and they’re always shorthanded.

The Arizona Rock n Roll Marathon is Sunday in Tempe, volunteers for the first water station are needed from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

To participate and for more information, go to the Rock n Roll Marathon Volunteer sign up page.

