Arizona resident celebrates turning 105 at Sun City Pride meeting

Carol Howland turned 105 earlier this week right along with her home state of Arizona. (Photo: Halie Cook/12 News)

The Grand Canyon state turned 105 this week and so did Sun City resident, Carol Howland.

About 100 people turned out to the Sun City Pride meeting Thursday morning and took part in honoring the longtime resident with a song and birthday cake.

"I really enjoy my friends," Howland said. " He is rich who has a friend, I guess I'm very rich."

In her younger days she was part of a traveling basketball team as well as an all-girl band. Next on her bucket list is meeting her idol, Shaquille O'Neal.

(© 2017 KPNX)