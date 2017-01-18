Arizona rescue pup recovering after hospital stay

Titan the puppy is doing well with his foster family. (Photo: Arizona Small Dog Rescue)

PHOENIX - A puppy with the Arizona Small Dog Rescue appears to be doing well after having some scary health troubles earlier this month.

Titan, who is 9 weeks old, went to a veterinarian at the beginning of the month after his owner surrendered him to the county because of his health problems.

He was having seizures about every half-hour.

The rescue wrote on its Facebook page that workers had no idea what was wrong with Titan, who weighed less than 2 pounds at the time.

He was started on a prescription and released.

Since his time at the animal hospital, Titan has been moved to a foster home, where he's doing well.

Titan is not yet ready to be adopted, but the rescue hinted that he may be soon.

