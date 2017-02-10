Arizona Red Cross volunteers answer the call in tornado-ravaged New Orleans

Arizona Red Cross volunteer, Jean Currey, heads to New Orleans to help tornado victims. (Photo: NBC News)

PHOENIX - As thousands of residents pick up the pieces after a tornado ravaged parts of New Orleans, Arizona Red Cross volunteers are stepping forward to help.

The people who live in the destroyed part of New Orleans desperately need the assistance. As soon as Jean Currey -- one of the volunteers from Arizona -- lands in Louisiana, she'll jump into a neighborhood that was previously devastated by Hurricane Katrina.

"I think the folks are going to be severely impacted and we're going to do our best to try to relieve some of that for them," Currey said. "It seems to be ongoing, hitting them pretty hard."

Dozens of homes were destroyed and at least 25 people were hurt earlier this week.

WATCH: Viewer video captures New Orleans tornado

Currey, a former social worker, will help with caseloads.

"I have the time, I have the ability, I enjoy working with the clients and I just give back to my community in whatever way I can," Currey said.

With 15 deployments under her belt, Currey joins a handful of Arizona volunteers serving in the Southeast.

There are so many ways you can help the Red Cross, from donating blood to volunteering in the middle of disasters. For more information, go to visit the Red Cross' website.

PHOTOS: Tornado rips through New Orleans

(© 2017 KPNX)