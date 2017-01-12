Arizona proposes ban on texting and driving

(Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX – The Arizona state legislature is trying once again to ban texting while driving statewide.

Here's how it would work:

If Senate Bill 1049 passes, a texting and driving offense would be a nonmoving violation. That means you would not get a point on your record for the violation.

The first offense would mean a $100 fine. Any offense after that would be $300 unless you get in a wreck while texting. That would cost you $500. If someone dies in that crash, the penalty is $10,000.

"If you kill somebody while you're texting, the fine is the least of your problems since you may be facing manslaughter charges,” said Sen. John Kavanagh (R-District 23), the author of the bill.

Sen. Steve Farley (D-Tucson) has unsuccessfully proposed bans on texting behind the wheel for a number years.

Kavanagh said he thought a senior Republican legislator would be more successful with the proposal.

Former Senate President Andy Biggs has been an obstacle to passing such a bill. He's blocked many attempts in the past, saying he thinks Arizona’s current reckless driving laws are enough to handle the problem.

But he is now in Congress.

Tammy Huffman has been urging state lawmakers to pass such a ban since the death of her brother-in-law, Department of Public Safety Officer Tim Huffman back in May 2013.

"I believe that the [texting and driving] law would have saved Tim's life,” said Tammy Huffman.

Officer Huffman died 40 miles east of Yuma on Interstate 8 when Jorge Espinoza was using his cell phone while driving a tanker truck and slammed into Huffman's patrol car.

She hopes a new SB 1049 will fix what she calls a "preventable" problem.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say about 10 percent of crashes were caused by distracted drivers in 2015.

The law would allow you to use your phone for things like GPS and making phone calls. It also would not apply to law enforcement.

Even if SB 1049 does not pass, there are cities with their own laws, such as like Phoenix, Tempe, Yuma and San Luis.

Arizona is one of six states without a state-wide law banning texting for the average driver.

