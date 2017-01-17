Arizona organ donors saved more than 600 lives in 2016

Hands holding a heart. (Photo: AlexRaths via Thinkstock)

Arizona set a new record in 2016 for lives saved by organ donation, according to a release from the Donor Network of Arizona.

In total, the network said, 614 people were saved by 225 donors who had lost their own lives in 2016.

Last year, nearly 300,000 Arizonans registered to donate organs, moving the total number of those registered in the state to almost 3 million, according to DNA.

“Saving these many lives and healing countless more would have not been possible without the dedication of donation champions who work tirelessly to save lives, including hospital partners and the MVD,” said Sara Pace Jones, vice president of Development and Referral Services at DNA, in a statement.

The release also noted that more than 119,000 patients are on waiting lists nationwide for lifesaving organ transplants, including more than 2,300 in Arizona.

"In addition to the number of lives saved, 966 tissue donors provided skin, ligaments and tendons, donations that will aid burn patients and restore mobility to injury victims," the statement read. "1,258 cornea donors restored sight to many Arizonans. 227 heart valve donations made by these heroes will primarily benefit pediatric patients with congenital heart conditions."

If you want to sign up to be an organ donor, you can register online at DonateLifeAZ.org or call 1-800-84-DONOR. You can also sign up at a MVD location when you apply for or renew your driver's license.

