Arizona National Guard sends helicopters to Texas for Hurricane Harvey aid

In wake of the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey, the Arizona Army National Guard sent four helicopters and crews to Texas Saturday to support response efforts. (Photo: The Arizona National Guard)

PHOENIX - In wake of the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey, the Arizona Army National Guard sent four helicopters and crews to Texas Saturday to support response efforts.

One UH-72 Lakota helicopter and three UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters launched from Papago Park Military Reservation with more than a dozen Arizona National Guard soldiers, the Arizona National Guard said.

While in Texas, the Arizona National Guard crews will be a part of a rotary wing pool prepared to help if requested.

The National Guard is the nation's primary military crisis response force. In fiscal year 2016, National Guard forces were called upon nearly 200 times to respond to emergencies in the homeland.

"This is one of the reasons you sign up for the Guard. It's because you want to go out and help people," Chief Warrant Officer 2 Samuel Bowman said in a press release. "Opportunities like this is what we love. It's part of doing our job."

© 2017 KPNX-TV