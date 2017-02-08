Arizona man convicted in ISIS plot to learn sentence

Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem of Phoenix was convicted of supporting ISIS through terror plots in Arizona. (Photo: 12 News)

TEMPE, Ariz. - A man convicted of working with ISIS is back in court Wednesday morning to find out his sentence.

Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem is the Arizona man convicted a year ago in one of the first trials related to the terrorist group.

He was charged with arming and training two homegrown terrorists who attacked a Texas event in 2016.

Two weeks ago, Abdul Kareem had an hour-long sentencing hearing at federal court. U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton postponed the punishment.

She asked the attorneys to weigh in about whether the sentence should be upped, because this does involve terrorism.

The prosecution has asked for a life sentence.

The defense is asking for less than six years.

