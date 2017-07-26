KPNX
Close

Arizona Hemophilia Association announces downtown Zombie Walk

12 News , KPNX 11:44 AM. MST July 26, 2017

If you're a fan of the undead, this news is for you.

The Arizona Hemophilia Association took to Facebook Tuesday to announce their second downtown Zombie Walk will be held on Oct. 28, 2017.

To help promote the announcement, the organization shared a video of a previous walk on their Facebook page.

Additional details regarding the upcoming Zombie Walk have yet to be released.

