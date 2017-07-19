Arizona Game and Fish offers protective tips after man bitten by rabid bobcat

Bobcats in the backyard of viewer Nali Giliana's home May 8, 2016. (Photo: Nali Giliana) (Photo: Copyright: Nali Giliana 602-418-2179)

By now you've probably heard the story of Steve Verschoor -- the Anthem man bitten by a bobcat.

Steve was attempting to rescue a German Shepard when he was bitten on the hand. He doesn't regret anything.

Officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department later determined the bobcat was rabid -- which could've played a part in the attack.

"While bobcats are abundant throughout Arizona – including in urban areas – they can be aggressive if they become sick, trapped or are defending offspring or a territory," Arizona Game and Fish Department wrote.

Arizona Game and Fish called the incident "rare" in a Facebook comment saying "the last time we had a terrestrial mammal test positive in Maricopa County was a mountain lion in 2012."

According to the department, bobcats are not often relocated.

Arizona Game and Fish said bobcats are "rarely a threat to people" and usually coexist without any trouble, but still offered helpful tips for protecting your pets (and self) if the wild animal is seen around your home.

And just so your know, Arizona Game and Fish says bobcats can jump up to 12 feet. So you're going to have to do more than your backyard fence.

• Keep an eye on your pets, especially small ones. If you can, keep small animals indoors, in a secure enclosure or on a leash when outdoors

• Feed pets inside and don't leave uneaten pet food outside

• Trim landscape and remove debris to eliminate hiding spots for bobcats

• Prevent bobcats from "easily" entering your property by repairing openings in fences

And if you see a bobcat on your property?

• Making loud noises, yelling blaring music can discourage bobcats from living near your home

• Use your garden hose to spray the animal

• Throw objects like rocks, sticks and other things at the bobcat

