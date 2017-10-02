KPNX
Arizona DPS employees hurt in Las Vegas concert shooting

A DPS trooper and criminalist were hurt in the shooting at a country concert in Las Vegas.

Associated Press , KPNX 7:06 PM. MST October 02, 2017

PHOENIX (AP) - Two off-duty Arizona Department of Public Safety employees were injured in the shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and injured at least 515 others.

A trooper underwent surgery after he was struck in the hand and back side by shrapnel from the gunfire.

A DPS criminologist also suffered cuts and scrapes, but wasn't hit by a bullet or shrapnel.

Both have since been released from a hospital.

A dozen DPS employees were in Las Vegas for a homicide investigators conference.

Five off-duty officers from the Mesa Police Department also attended the festival.

The department says one Mesa officer suffered a minor injury, though the agency declined to provide specifics on the injury.

The Mesa officers weren't in Las Vegas for the homicide investigators conference.

