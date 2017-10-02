Arizona DPS employees hurt in Las Vegas concert shooting

PHOENIX (AP) - Two off-duty Arizona Department of Public Safety employees were injured in the shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and injured at least 515 others.
A trooper underwent surgery after he was struck in the hand and back side by shrapnel from the gunfire.
A DPS criminologist also suffered cuts and scrapes, but wasn't hit by a bullet or shrapnel.
Both have since been released from a hospital.
A dozen DPS employees were in Las Vegas for a homicide investigators conference.
Five off-duty officers from the Mesa Police Department also attended the festival.
The department says one Mesa officer suffered a minor injury, though the agency declined to provide specifics on the injury.
The Mesa officers weren't in Las Vegas for the homicide investigators conference.
© 2017 Associated Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs