Arizona DPS employees hurt in Las Vegas concert shooting

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 02: Broken windows are seen on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino after a lone gunman opened fired on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: David Becker, 2017 Getty Images)

PHOENIX (AP) - Two off-duty Arizona Department of Public Safety employees were injured in the shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and injured at least 515 others.

A trooper underwent surgery after he was struck in the hand and back side by shrapnel from the gunfire.

A DPS criminologist also suffered cuts and scrapes, but wasn't hit by a bullet or shrapnel.

Both have since been released from a hospital.

A dozen DPS employees were in Las Vegas for a homicide investigators conference.

Five off-duty officers from the Mesa Police Department also attended the festival.

The department says one Mesa officer suffered a minor injury, though the agency declined to provide specifics on the injury.

The Mesa officers weren't in Las Vegas for the homicide investigators conference.

© 2017 Associated Press