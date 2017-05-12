Arizona Diamondbacks plan home run of a game for Mother's Day!

The Arizona Diamondbacks are planning a special game for Mother's Day 2017. (Photo: Garrett Wichmann / 12 News)

PHOENIX - The Arizona Diamondbacks are planning a special game for moms at Chase Field on Mother's Day.

For starters, the first 10,000 moms will get a D-backs clutch purse with a $5 gift card, courtesy of PetSmart. Ten lucky moms will get a $100 PetSmart gift card in their clutch.

After the game, mamas and their kiddos can run the bases on the field. The D-backs will donate $1 to Phoenix Children's Hospital for every mom and child that cross home plate.

More than 20 lucky moms will throw out a cereMOMial first pitch. They won the chance in contests leading up to the game.

Breast cancer survivors Pam Bradley, mom of D-backs pitcher Archie Bradley, and Nelly Garcia, mom of D-backs pitcher Taijuan Walker, will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The D-backs Team Shop will feature special pink jerseys and hats along with Mother's Day themed baseballs and bases. Some of the players will sport the gear too, for moms and Breast Cancer awareness.

Head to the game hungry because Executive Chef Stephen Tilder has a special menu planned. From a pink-themed Churro Dog, to Bacon Berry French Toast and $5 Mimosas, mom will not leave hungry.

There is also a special Mother's Day brunch menu in The Draft Room and Audi quattro Lounge.

The game starts at 1:10 p.m., Sunday, May 14, 2017. The D-backs are playing the Pirates.

