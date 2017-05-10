Lori Bridwell owns and operates Arizona Cowboy College. (Photo: Garrett Wichmann/12News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Visitors around our beautiful state bring in billions of dollars every year.

On this Arizona Tourism week, we are taking you around the Valley to enjoy fun and different activities right in our backyard.

Have you ever wanted the chance to become a cowboy? A real wild, wild, west wrangler. The opportunity is closer than you think in Scottsdale at the Arizona Cowboy College.

Lori Bridwell is the owner. "It’s all real, it’s all real work," Bridwell said. "We actually work real cattle and we actually teach you how to do it.”

Bridwell’s western experience has been in Arizona since the mid- 80s. It’s a life she’s known as long as she can remember.

“Since I was about 4-years-old, my dad bought me my first pony," she said. "Which, I hated because he was mean. If you like your children, don’t buy them a pony. Buy them a big horse.”

Now she's spent decades instilling the true cowboy way, bunking up and kissing the city goodbye.

From brushing the horses, to saddling them up, Bridwell shows her scholars how to do everything themselves.

The college even offers birthday parties and summer camps for kids.

