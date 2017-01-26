Arizona congressman: Trooper shooting shows need for border security

Crews work to clear the scene on I-10 near Tonopah after a DPS trooper was ambushed. The suspect was later shot and killed by a Good Samaritan, officials say. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona congressman says the recent shooting of a state trooper by a Mexican citizen in the United States illegally points to a need for tightened border security and stricter law enforcement.

Republican Rep. Andy Biggs cited the Jan. 12 wounding of the trooper in a statement Thursday, a day after President Donald Trump took steps to build a southern border wall and strip funding from sanctuary cities.

A passer-by fatally shot Leonard Pennelas-Escobar as he beat Trooper Edward Andersson after shooting Andersson along Interstate 10 west of Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety's director said Pennelas-Escobar was in the United States illegally.

Biggs said it's clear that even law enforcement officers are at greater risk due to what Biggs called "the federal government's dereliction of duty."

