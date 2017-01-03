Arizona boy, 7, dies after fight with DIPG

Hollis Doherty heads into the Cardinals-Seahawks game Oct. 23, 2016. (Photo: 12 News file video)

PHOENIX - We have sad news to share in the story of a 7-year-old boy who captured our hearts.

Hollis Doherty, who we met at a Cardinals game this past season, has died after a battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glicoma (DIPG), a cancer that forms a tumor on the brainstem.

His family took to the HOPE for Hollis Facebook page Monday night to relay the news of the young boy's passing.

Browser does not support iframes.

When we met Hollis before the Cardinals-Seahawks game this fall, he encouraged the players to be tough, just like he was in his fight.

If you'd like to share a message to the Doherty family, you can do so on the HOPE for Hollis Facebook page.

(© 2017 KPNX)