Arizona Beer Week: 5 can't-miss events

Beer. (Photo: Arizona Highways TV)

PHOENIX - Arizona Beer Week is here!

If you head over to the official website for the event, the schedule is enough to make your head (and your mouse scroller) spin.

If you tried to catch even 1/10 of the events for Arizona Beer Week, you'd have a tough time remembering it and your belly would explode.

So we made it simpler.

While we're sure many of the events are worth a craft beer lover's time, we chose just five so your wallet, waistline and brain aren't totally busted by the end of the week.

1. Arizona Strong Beer Festival (Feb. 11 at Steele Indian School Park)

The festival is one of the flagship events of Arizona Beer Week.

If you're interested in rare beers or if you want the most variety, this is your event.

Tickets are sold out, but you may be able to get one on the secondhand market.

2. Hangover brunch (Feb. 12 across the Valley)

If you enjoy the Arizona Strong Beer Festival a bit too much, a little hair of the dog can't hurt.

From Helton to Helio Basin to Two Brothers, you've got options to get your Sunday brunch on and fight back against the effects of Saturday.

3. Valentine's Night specials (Feb. 14 across Arizona)

You and your special someone can celebrate the occasion with a beer and dinner or chocolate pairing at Lumberyard or Beaver Street in Flagstaff.

Those in the Valley can head to Two Brothers in Scottsdale or Helio Basin for a Valentine's dinner.

And for those celebrating Singles Awareness Day, there are plenty of flight nights to taste test with friends.

4. Tap takeovers! (All week long across Arizona)

Pick a brewery, any brewery!

Chances are, it's taking over a bar's taps somewhere in the Phoenix area.

From San Tan to Alpine to Grand Canyon, you're sure to find a brewery you like taking over a bar somewhere nearby.

Even out-of-state giants like Bell and Firestone Walker are taking over bars, and Huss is hosting five Colorado breweries for an event.

5. Arizona Wilderness beer release day (9 a.m. Feb. 11)

For those interested in getting extremely rare beers, this is the event.

Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. is releasing three specialty beers Saturday morning before the Arizona Strong Beer Festival.

This year's edition includes Battle Axe Stout, American Presidential Stout and Double Tropical Storm.

