Arizona basketball teams safe after Barcelona terror attack

Kevin Kennedy, KPNX 8:44 PM. MST August 17, 2017

The University of Arizona and Grand Canyon University men’s basketball teams were in Barcelona during the terrorist attack. Both teams are taking part in exhibition games this summer before school starts.

All of the players, coaches, staff and travel groups with both teams are safe. Arizona All-American candidate Allonzo Trier tweeted a short time after the attack: “Praying for the world. We need so much help right now.”

The University sent out a tweet from the team’s twitter account: “Our entire travel party is safe and accounted for following the situation in Barcelona today. Our thoughts are with the people affected”

Casey Benson, who plays for GCU, tweeted: “We are all safe for those who are concerned! Appreciate everyone reaching out. Thanks so much for your love!!”

More than a dozen people were killed in the terrorist attack and more than 80 were injured. The incident took place on a crowded street. The terrorists used a van to plow down people as they were walking in a popular shopping district.

U of A was scheduled to play its final game of the trip on Friday but has canceled the game and is coming home early.

