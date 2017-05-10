Arizona animal rights group takes out ads targeting Dolphinaris

An advertisement by the Animal Defense League of Arizona about dolphins. (Photo: William Pitts/12 News)

PHOENIX - An animal rights group has taken out ads in shopping centers around the Valley targeting Dolphinaris, the Scottsdale aquarium that lets people swim with dolphins for a price.

The Animal Defense League of Arizona bought the ads, which depict dolphins swimming and the words "Born to be Wild."

The ads do not directly reference Dolphinaris.

"Why would we?" ADLA's Stephanie Nichols-Young said. "We want people to think. If they want to learn about dolphins, what's the best way to learn about them?"

The ADLA believes that's seeing dolphins in the open ocean, not in captivity.

"They're a profit-making venture, not a conservation organization," Nichols-Young said.

A Dolphinaris spokesperson said the group promotes conservation by letting people interact directly with the dolphins.

"Most people that have an experience with a dolphin will say they learned a lot about the animal," spokesperson Jennifer Smith said, "and are motivated to go do things to help protect our oceans."

Smith said the dolphins at Dolphinaris are also born in captivity and would not survive in the open ocean.

The ADLA said the dolphins should be in a sanctuary.

"By supporting this facility, you're supporting new facilities that may go up," Nichols-Young said.

© 2017 KPNX-TV