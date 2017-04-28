Arizona a 'bullseye' for Target's solar power push?

A view of Target's "largest completed solar array" on the roof of its Phoenix distibution center. (Photo: Target)

PHOENIX - There's a bullseye on the roof of Target's Phoenix distribution center that pumps out just under 3,000 megawatt hours of energy each year, according to a release.

The retail giant recently unveiled its largest completed solar array atop the Valley distribution center as it continues to expand its solar power presence in Arizona and company wide.

According to a release, the company has a goal of having 500 buildings with rooftop solar panels by 2020 -- with 350 projects already completed.

The array is in shape of the brand's iconic logo and can be see by those flying into Sky Harbor Airport from the west.

A view of Target's "largest completed solar array" on the roof of its Phoenix distibution center. (Photo: Target)

The new array is one of 13 completed rooftop solar projects in Arizona alone and is the third largest solar project in the Salt River Project, according to a release. It joins other Target solar site locations in Tucson, Surprise, Peoria, Mesa, Sierra Vista, Glendale and another in Phoenix

In the release, Target said it has plans to install even more on the rooftops of its Arizona locations in 2017.

“We’re excited that our distribution center in Phoenix will feature Target’s largest solar array installation with the iconic bullseye logo for all the sky to see," John Leisen, vice president of properties for Target, said in a release. "Target is committed to enriching the communities we serve, and operating energy-efficient and sustainable buildings is one way we are following through on that pledge in Arizona.”

© 2017 KPNX-TV