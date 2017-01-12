Are babies in the workplace a good idea?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
DPS trooper shot on I-10
-
Common tax mistakes
-
Steep hike in gas prices in Mexico
-
Trump to CNN: 'You are fake news'
-
Made in Arizona: Salad and Go
-
Teen stabs mom, injures sister
-
Mystery surrounding dog's injuries
-
Valley woman starts 'love glasses revolution'
-
Arizona man at airport served with suspect in Iraq
More Stories
-
Good Samaritan shoots, kills suspect beating wounded…Jan 12, 2017, 5:18 a.m.
-
WATCH: Body camera footage of naked woman accused of…Jan 12, 2017, 3:23 p.m.
-
Your voice: Are babies in the workplace a good or bad idea?Dec 30, 2016, 3:20 p.m.