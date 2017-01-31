Arab leaders in Phoenix discuss travel ban

Leaders of the Arab community in Phoenix meet to discuss President Trump's travel ban, Jan. 30, 2017. (Photo: Ryan Cody/12 News)

PHOENIX - Six of the seven countries specifically named in President Trump’s travel ban are Arab nations. This is not sitting well with some of Phoenix’s Arab community, and its leaders met to discuss their options Monday night.

Some of the 10 men meeting at the Arab American Association in Phoenix are opposed to the order, and some agree with its principals.

“It is a very urgent matter, so somebody needs to act urgently,” said Wesam Saleh, the secretary of the Arab Advisory Board.

All 10 are American citizens of Arab descent. They all agree that securing America’s borders should be a top priority. The issue a few of them have with the travel ban stems from the way it was carried out.

“When the president signs something on Friday before leaving the office, and leaves for the weekend, the president is protecting our security in a very unprofessional way,” Dr. Mohammad Riyad said during the meeting. Riyad is the Chairman of the Arab Advisory Board with the Phoenix Police Dept.

In the end, these men used a show of hands to decide what their next course of action will be. The idea moving forward is to contact their congressman before advising the Arab community on how to respond.

Like many Americans, this community is concerned and also confused about exactly what is happening. This group hopes it can ease some of that confusion in the coming weeks.

