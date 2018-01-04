APS, SRP crews head to Puerto Rico

Crews assessing storm damage in Puerto Rico. (Photo: Salt River Project)

PHOENIX - APS and SRP crews are headed back out to Puerto Rico as the effort to fully restore power to the island continues.

More than three months after Hurricane Maria made landfall on the island, Puerto Rican government officials estimate nearly 45 percent of people are still without power.

With backing from FEMA, APS is shipping out 42 pieces of equipment on a barge, as well as sending employees to help in the repair efforts. SRP sent its first wave of employees back in December -- they assisted in identifying the needs, problem solving and coordinating logistics so work crews could come in and immediately get to work.

SRP is sending its second wave of employees who will be deployed for several weeks.

According to the Army Corps of Engineers, most of the island will have a power supply by February, but it may take as long as May to get power fully restored to remote areas.

