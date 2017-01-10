Apple to build servers at large Mesa data center

Apple logo. ( (Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

MESA, Ariz. - It appears Apple Inc. is planning to build servers at its large data “command center” in Mesa. This according to a foreign trade zone status the city of Mesa applied for on behalf of the tech giant.

The documents were publicized Monday in the Federal Register.

Apple announced plans for the facility back in February of 2015 after a company installed in the building at Signal Butte and Elliot roads to make glass for iPhones went belly-up.

Apple said it would invest $2 billion over several years into outfitting the facility as a hub for its data centers worldwide. The facility will reportedly employee 150 people.

The tech giant has been quiet about the Mesa facility since initially announcing its plans.

