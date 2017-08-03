Apparently there was a tornado near downtown Phoenix Thursday night

Rain and wind pounded the Phoenix area Thursday night, causing flooding and damage across the Valley.
There was also an unexpected component to the monsoon storm: a landspout tornado.
According to the National Weather Service, it was brief and it was minor, but it did exist at 5:03 p.m.
Based on radar & photo evidence, we've classified a brief landspout tornado south of downtown Phoenix. #azwx pic.twitter.com/nSsODiHH2s— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 4, 2017
The NWS said the tornado was just south of downtown and was corroborated by a radar image.
The last reported tornado near Phoenix was in October 2015, per NWS.
Big time microburst as strong storms move through the Phoenix area. #azwx pic.twitter.com/8YyZlrFIph— John Sirlin (@SirlinJohn) August 4, 2017
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs