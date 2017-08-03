KPNX
Apparently there was a tornado near downtown Phoenix Thursday night

12 News , KPNX 8:30 PM. MST August 03, 2017

Rain and wind pounded the Phoenix area Thursday night, causing flooding and damage across the Valley.

There was also an unexpected component to the monsoon storm: a landspout tornado.

According to the National Weather Service, it was brief and it was minor, but it did exist at 5:03 p.m.

The NWS said the tornado was just south of downtown and was corroborated by a radar image.

The last reported tornado near Phoenix was in October 2015, per NWS.

