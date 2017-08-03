Apparently there was a tornado near downtown Phoenix Thursday night

Downed power lines in Scottsdale during a storm Aug. 3, 2017. (Photo: Matt Mauro/12 News)

Rain and wind pounded the Phoenix area Thursday night, causing flooding and damage across the Valley.

There was also an unexpected component to the monsoon storm: a landspout tornado.

According to the National Weather Service, it was brief and it was minor, but it did exist at 5:03 p.m.

Based on radar & photo evidence, we've classified a brief landspout tornado south of downtown Phoenix. #azwx pic.twitter.com/nSsODiHH2s — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 4, 2017

The NWS said the tornado was just south of downtown and was corroborated by a radar image.

The last reported tornado near Phoenix was in October 2015, per NWS.

Big time microburst as strong storms move through the Phoenix area. #azwx pic.twitter.com/8YyZlrFIph — John Sirlin (@SirlinJohn) August 4, 2017

