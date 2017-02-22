Anybody can find an elusive planet in our solar system

A display inside the School of Earth and Space Exploration at Arizona State University Feb. 22, 2017. (Photo: Ryan Cody/12 News)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Researchers at Arizona State University are searching for the ninth planet in the solar system, and they actually want your help finding it.

The initiative is headed up by astronomer Adam Schneider at the ASU School of Earth and Space Exploration. Schneider and his colleagues are using a new citizen-science website called Backyard Worlds: Planet 9. It's a place where you can search through thousands if not millions of pictures from space.

All of the the details you need to help in the search are on the website as well as the photos you need to search through.

"Maybe 10-20 years ago that would not have been possible," said Evan Scannapieco, a professor at ASU. ""We have images of parts of the sky over and over and over, and they need to be searched for a planet. And a planet would appear as something that was moving and the human eye is really good at finding those things."

The obvious question here is: If a group of astronomers can't seem to find this planet, how can the average person lend a hand?

"One analogy would be if you are searching for a needle in a haystack, you don't have to be an expert in hay or needles," said Scannapieco. "You just need a lot of people searching."

It is important to create an account and sign in every time you can pictures so credit can be given if you are the one who finds it.

