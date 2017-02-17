Anti-Trump protesters display signs over I-10 in Phoenix

Protesters show signs on the 16th Street bridge over Interstate 10 in Phoenix Feb. 17, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

PHOENIX - Protesters took to a bridge over Interstate 10 Friday to voice their displeasure with President Donald Trump.

The protesters showed anti-Trump and anti-fascism signs to drivers passing under the bridge on the interstate.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety blocked off at least one freeway exit ramp in the area, and sent dozens of officers to the protest, asking the public to avoid the area.

The ramps have since reopened.

Troopers were seen putting on heavy gear, and several Phoenix PD units were also seen in the area from Sky 12 footage.

Department of Public Safety troopers block a freeway ramp in Phoenix Feb. 17, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

