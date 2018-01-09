Anthem man recalls close encounter with rabid bobcat as cats roam nearby school

A mother bobcat tranquilized at Boulder Creek HS Jan. 8, 2017. (Photo: Arizona Game & Fish)

ANTHEM, Ariz. - Arizona Game and Fish had to remove three bobcats from the campus of Boulder Creek High School while teachers and students were on lockdown inside. Less than a mile away, a man who had a close encounter with a bobcat is thankful nobody was hurt.

"They're not fuzzy, cuddly pets," Steve Verschoor said. It's only been six months since he had an altercation with a bobcat near his home in Anthem. Verschoor was helping a neighborhood dog get free from the bobcat's grasp when he was bitten himself.

"The nail is starting to come back and the doctor and hand specialist told me it would be about a year," Verschoor said. The broken hand was the least of his concerns after finding out the bobcat tested positive for rabies.

"The syrum alone was like $3,000 and you have to go to the emergency room to get it," Verschoor said. The owner of the dog he saved was able to help raise enough money to pay for Verschoor's medical bills.

The vaccine is not exactly something you can skip. "If you get rabies, basically you won't survive," Verschoor said.

All of this makes Verschoor happy to find out authorities took every precaution at Boulder Creek High School. The last six months have been tough enough for him and he does not want to see that happening to anybody else.

"You can't take too much precaution, especially around kids," Verschoor said.

