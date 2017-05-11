Annual Peach Festival kicks off this weekend at Schnepf Farms

The annual Schnepf Farms Peach Festival kicks off Friday, May 12, 2017. (Photo: Daniel Clark/12News).

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - One of the best times of the year in the East Valley is the Schnepf Farms Peach Festival, and this year there's even more reason to attend.

Peaches in the orchards are prime for picking. The fruit is fresh, organic and locally grown. Before or after you take a hayride to pick the peaches, have breakfast on the farm.

Hand peeled peaches make for a delicious breakfast on top of giant homemade pancakes and sausage right off the griddle.

New this year, the Vintage Market Days will be joining the festival at Schnepf Farms. It's a market featuring vintage goods, clothing, handmade items and even food. It's a perfect event if you are still looking for something perfect to buy for mom before Mother's Day.

The market runs from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday. Admission to the market and Peach Festival is $10 on Friday and $5 on Saturday and Sunday. If you can't make it this weekend, the peach festival will reopen May 20th and 21st.

For more information about the peach festival click here. For details on the market click here.

