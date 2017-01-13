Annual disaster drill held at Mountain Ridge High School

Photo: jgroup/iStock

GLANDALE, Ariz. - Those around the neighborhood of Mountain Ridge High School may see increased activity around the campus Friday.

The high school will be conducting its annual disaster drill. It is set to begin around 7:30 a.m. and end at approximately 11 a.m.

Mountain Ridge High School is located at 22800 N. 67th Avenue in Glendale.

According to a release from the Deer Valley Unified School District, people living and working in the area will likely notice increased activity during this time. Possible activity could include the movement of fire trucks, ambulances and a medical evacuation helicopter.

The helicopter is scheduled to land on the football field on the campus and then take off, circling the school multiple times before landing on the field for a second time.

