An SRP crew saved this abandoned baby otter from a drying canal

This otter was rescued from a canal by SRP workers April 20, 2017. (Photo: Arizona Game and Fish)

Thanks to quick thinking from a crew of SRP workers, a baby otter has a new lease on life!

According to an email from Nathan Gonzales with the Arizona Department of Game and Fish, the SRP workers were checking on one of the company's drying canals April 20 when they found the otter, who appeared to be abandoned at the bottom of the waterway.

A vet determined the otter was dehydrated, hungry and infested with fleas that made it anemic.

Game and Fish rehydrated and fed the animal, nursing it back to health before eventually turning it over to Out of Africa Wildlife Park on April 26.

The department said in a release that it needs up to $5,000 to help a sick animal get back healthy again. In the last month, Game and Fish has rescued three baby animals: a deer fawn, an otter and a bobcat.

Game and Fish has started a text campaign to help animals who need care. To donate to the department's Wildlife Center, text CRITTER to 41444.

This adorable story is a reminder that if you see someone in need, you otter help out.

