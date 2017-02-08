'An incredible moment': Team manager with autism scores for Deer Valley HS

Deer Valley High School Team Manager Matthew Martinez has special needs, but that isn't keeping him from being a team and fan favorite during games. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Matthew Martinez has been a manager for the Deer Valley High School varsity basketball team for two years.

And while Martinez may have autism, that isn't keeping him from being a team and fan favorite during games.

This was no more evident than during a recent game against Lake Havasu High School.

On Deer Valley's Senior Night, not only did Martinez complete his managerial duties, he was also able to suit up and play during the game.

A fan was able to capture the heartwarming moment when Martinez scored his first points.

In the video, the crowd erupts as Martinez sinks the shot. His teammates can hardly contain their excitement as they rush the court to congratulate him.

According to head coach Jed Dunn, these types of moments aren't a rare occurrence. All of Dunn's team managers have special needs and every year he tries to get them some playing time.

"This is just a positive way to share our DV culture," said Dunn." "They're always immediately accepted by our players and everyone enjoys seeing them on the court."

Even the opposing team got behind the touching moment. When Martinez got in the game and missed his initial attempts, players from Lake Havasu rebounded the ball and got it to him to keep shooting.

"They were great sports," said Dunn. "It was an incredible moment."

Dunn brought this tradition from his time coaching in Ohio and said one of his previous managers at Deer Valley even made it on ESPN.

This is definitely a fun tradition that we hope sticks around for years to come.

