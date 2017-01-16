Amber Alert canceled after Chandler teen found safe

Terrianne Brooks in the upper and lower photos on the left, and Douglas Jones in the upper and lower photos on the right. (Photos: Chandler Police Department)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A 15-year-old girl was found in good health on Monday and the Amber Alert for her was canceled, according to DPS.

The FBI had issued the Amber Alert Monday, six days after Terrianne Brooks was last seen.

DPS said Brooks was found north of Tuba City in a remote part of the Navajo reservation.

The FBI said 40-year-old Douglas Jones was taken into custody "without incident."

Terrianne Brooks' last known location was in the 600 block of North Rita Lane, near Desert Breeze Park, in Chandler on January 10. Investigators believed she was in the company of Douglas Jones, 40.

Jones is the subject of a current criminal investigation, police said.

Brooks was previously reported missing.

