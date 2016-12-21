Almalik Ward ID'd as suspect in Walmart shooting earlier this month

Almalik Ward. (Photo: Glendale PD)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale police have identified 21-year-old Almalik Ward as the man they believe shot two men at a Glendale Walmart Dec. 7.

Ward is considered to be armed and dangerous and police advised against approaching him.

He's described as a black man who is 5-foot-9 and about 150 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Ward's whereabouts can call Glendale PD at 623-930-3000.

